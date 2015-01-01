Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the gender demographics of medical students have evolved over the past decades, it is important to understand potential stressors and challenges that may affect clinical learning experiences. This study investigated the prevalence of prior sexual assault (SA) and interpersonal violence (IPV) in medical students and how these affect their clinical clerkship experiences.



METHODS: A survey was distributed to third- and fourth-year medical students at a single institution in August 2022 querying respondents on demographics and prior experiences with SA/IPV at any point in their lives. Respondents who indicated they had previously experienced SA/IPV were directed to questions about how these experiences affected clerkships.



FINDINGS: Of 419 students, 125 responded to the survey (30.8% response rate). Forty (31.1%) reported a history of SA/IPV-32 (80.0%) women, five (12.5%) men, and three (7.5%) who did not report gender or identified as non-binary. Of the 40 respondents with a history of SA/IPV, 20 (50.0%) reported that their prior history affected their overall clinical experience, and nine (22.5%) felt that it affected their performance. Only seven (17.5%) reported using any resources, such as counselling, during their clerkships. Narrative responses discussed significant effects on performing physical exams, taking a history, interacting with team members, and engaging during clerkships.



DISCUSSION: This work demonstrates the high number of students affected by SA/IPV and how these prior experiences affected core components of their clerkship experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: Institutions must be proactive to create better supports for learners with histories of trauma, including SA/IPV.

