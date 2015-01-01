Abstract

BACKGROUND: Online dating is becoming more and more popular not only among the adult population, but also among adolescents, which comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. Adolescents are more vulnerable to a number of issues connected with online dating, including online grooming, bullying, emotional abuse, revenge porn, harassment, and lack of social interaction.



AIM: We aimed to briefly review the available literature exploring the impact of online dating on adolescents, with special reference to the current Indian Scenario.



METHODS: A brief literature search was conducted in PubMed and Google Scholar in September 2022 with no date limits. Keywords included various combinations of terms such as online dating, dating applications, social media, mental illness, psychiatric disorders, adolescents, and mental health. Original studies and review articles exploring the impact of online dating on adolescents and published in English were reviewed in our work. A descriptive strategy was used to summarise the findings.



RESULTS: The impact of online dating on adolescents is discussed in the light of (1) issues associated with online dating among adolescents, (2) the international context, and (3) Indian context.



CONCLUSION: Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, online dating has grown in popularity among adolescents, which has led to a number of worrying situations, including increased risk of sexually transmitted infections, dating violence, and mental health issues. All of these issues are described in the literature in the context of unsupervised use of technology, peer pressure, and desire to fit into the society. Data from India remain scarce on this topic, highlighting the need for research exploring the influence of online dating on adolescents.

