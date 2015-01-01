Abstract

Humans depend on mobility for social interaction, cognitive development, and health maintenance. Successful mobility requires maintaining balance, which integrates sensory feedback, internal cognitive models of body dynamics, and musculoskeletal actions. There have been great strides in understanding these components of balance control in the last 20 years, but balance deficits persist in a large percentage of the population. We propose that combining non-invasive brain imaging using high-density electroencephalography (EEG) with behavioral and biomechanical measures could reveal unique insights about balance control. Source separation and localization of brain electrical activity during mobile tasks have improved with advancements in electrodes and motion artifact removal. This enables studying naturally occurring balance tasks with and without perturbations to identify the timing, magnitude, and quality of brain processing during balance. Along with efforts toward more inclusive EEG research and open resources, this approach could help diagnose and treat poor balance ability among more people.

