Citation
Sanchez CR, Cooley JL, Winters DE, Ricker BT, Fite PJ. Dev. Psychopathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38247375
Abstract
Relatively little is known regarding factors that may mitigate the strength of the associations between forms of aggressive behavior and peer victimization. The goal of the current study was to investigate prosocial behavior as a moderator of these links over a 2-year period during middle childhood. Participants included 410 third-grade students (53% boys) and their homeroom teachers.
Language: en
Keywords
Prosocial behavior; middle childhood; peer victimization; physical aggression; relational aggression