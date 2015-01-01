SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sanchez CR, Cooley JL, Winters DE, Ricker BT, Fite PJ. Dev. Psychopathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/S0954579423001694

38247375

Relatively little is known regarding factors that may mitigate the strength of the associations between forms of aggressive behavior and peer victimization. The goal of the current study was to investigate prosocial behavior as a moderator of these links over a 2-year period during middle childhood. Participants included 410 third-grade students (53% boys) and their homeroom teachers.

RESULTS indicated that prosocial behavior was associated with lower initial levels of victimization, whereas relational aggression was associated with higher initial levels of victimization. Physical aggression predicted more stable patterns of victimization over time, and prosocial behavior moderated the prospective link from relational aggression to peer victimization; specifically, relational aggression predicted decreases in victimization at higher levels of prosocial behavior and more stable patterns over time when levels of prosocial behavior were low. Further, gender differences were observed in the moderating effect of prosocial behavior on the prospective link from physical aggression to peer victimization, such that it served as a risk factor for boys and a protective factor for girls.


Prosocial behavior; middle childhood; peer victimization; physical aggression; relational aggression

