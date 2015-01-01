Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) is one of the most common causes of intoxication. Delayed neurologic sequelae (DNS) have a major impact on prognosis of CO poisoning patients. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is widely used to treat DNS. However, there is no consensus regarding the optimal timing of HBOT. This prospective study enrolled patients who visited the hospital from November 2019 to October 2022. The cutoff value for the latency to HBOT after CO exposure was determined, and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) was estimated. In total, 167 patients were divided into non-DNS and DNS groups. The initial Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score, CO exposure time, latency to HBOT after CO exposure, median length of hospital stay (p < 0.001) and creatine kinase (p = 0.016) showed significant differences. A GCS score ≤ 9 had an odds ratio (OR) of 5.059 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.602-15.976, p = 0.006), and latency to HBOT after CO exposure ≥ 200 min had an OR of 18.971 (95% CI: 4.310-83.508, p < 0.001). The AUC was 0.8235 (95% CI: 0.7504-0.8966). A GCS score ≤ 9 and latency to HBOT ≥ 200 min may be significant risk factors for DNS.

Language: en