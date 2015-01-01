|
Citation
|
Lin K, Zhou P, Liu M, Chen B, Zhou Z, Zhang Y, Zhou Y, Jiang Y, Bao S, Chen D, Zhu Y, Xing Y. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1231913.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38249369
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) and child malnutrition are global public health issues. Assessing the association between IPV and child anthropometric failures (stunting, underweight, and wasting) in 29 Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries can provide significant global health solutions. Some studies have found an association between IPV against women and child malnutrition, but the conclusions are inconsistent. The physical and psychological conditions, living environment, and rights of the mother may be involved.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Female; Child, Preschool; Retrospective Studies; intimate partner violence (IPV); *Child Nutrition Disorders/epidemiology; *Intimate Partner Violence; Africa South of the Sahara/epidemiology; Growth Disorders; stunting; sub-Saharan Africa (SSA); Thinness/epidemiology; underweight; wasting