Abstract

Steady efforts for recovery and reconstruction after the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant have been underway for 12.5 y. The present study reports on the world's first-ever efforts for a gradual and safe return to areas contaminated with radiation fallout and reconstruction support by providing an overview of the actual situation regarding the strategy for return, especially with the transition after the lifting of the evacuation order by the Japanese government. A stage-by-stage progression of the evacuation order and lifting strategy is summarized chronologically in the following three phases: the Emergency Phase in 2011, the Reconstruction Phase from 2013 to 2020, and the Challenging Phase for Lifting All the Evacuation Zones from 2023. Through the lifting strategy of the government, the number of evacuees decreased significantly, especially during the Reconstruction Phase, from 152,113 in May 2013 to 37,826 in May 2020. It is crucial to strengthen support for reconstruction and convey an unbiased and accurate understanding of Fukushima Prefecture by developing a concrete strategy for community development and increasing the size of the exchange population.

