Abstract

To support estimations of early individual internal doses to residents who suffered from the 2011 accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP), we have sought to use whole-body counter (WBC) measurement results of subjects who lived in municipalities neighboring the FDNPP at the time of the accident. These WBC measurements started several months after the accident; the targeted radionuclides were 134Cs and 137Cs. Our previous study had analyzed the relationship between the residual Cs contents of individuals and evacuation behaviors in the period immediately after the accident for residents of Namie-town, one of the most radiologically affected municipalities. Those results suggested that the first major release event at the FDNPP on 12 March 2011 caused significant exposure, particularly to those who delayed evacuation on that day. The present study expanded its scope to include subjects from four towns neighboring the FDNPP (Namie, Futaba, Okuma, and Tomioka) to gather additional evidence of the exposure that took place on 12 March 2011. Additionally, we investigated the relationship between individual cesium doses and subjects' destinations following the largest release event on 15 March 2011. The study population was 1,145 adults. We first divided the subjects into two evacuation groups depending on the distance from the FDNPP and their evacuation whereabouts (25-km boundary) as of 15:00 on 12 March 2011: the G1 group (≥25 km) and the G2 group (<25 km). We further divided these two subject groups into seven subgroups based on the subjects' destinations as of 0:00 on 16 March 2011. Our four main findings are as follows. (1) The 137Cs detection rate was significantly different between the G1 and G2 groups of Namie-town and Futaba-town but not for those of Okuma-town and Tomioka-town. This result corresponds to the plume passage (flowing toward the northwest to the north) in the afternoon of 12 March 2011 and supports our previous study. (2) The upper-percentile committed effective doses (CEDs) of the G2 groups were higher than those of the G1 groups for all four towns, although the between-group difference varied with the town. The highest CEDs were found in the G2 group of Futaba-town, and the lowest CEDs were in the Namie-town G1 group: 0.16 mSv and 0.04 mSv at the 90th percentile, respectively. The CEDs for both the G1 and G2 groups were relatively high for Okuma-town and Tomioka-town compared to those of the G1 group of Namie-town, although the former subjects were expected to be less exposed on 12 March 2011 and then evacuated to remote places, as did the residents of the other towns. (3) The CEDs of the G1 subgroup that evacuated outside Fukushima Prefecture were extremely low, suggesting that these subjects were little exposed on both 12 and 15 March 2011. However, the CEDs of the same G1 subgroup were rather higher than those of the corresponding G2 subgroup for Futaba-town and Okuma-town. We thus speculate that the WBC measurements were likely to have been affected by the contamination occurring in the second-round temporary re-entry (except for the Namie-town residents). (4) The analyses of the Namie-town evacuees indicated that the area including the middle and northern parts of Fukushima Prefecture was relatively more affected by the major release event on 15 March 2011. In conclusion, the early cesium intake due to the FDNPP accident remained detectable in the WBC measurements of certain present subjects; however, further analyses of the available data are necessary for a full understanding of the WBC measurement results.

Language: en