Abstract

Depressive symptoms have been commonly reported in older adults during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Social isolation as a result of social distancing to prevent COVID-19 was reported to increase the level of depressive symptoms both directly and indirectly through the mediating effect of loneliness. Depressive symptoms in older adults can be regulated through health behaviors such as physical activity. Therefore, this study used a moderated mediation model to explain depressive symptoms. The English Longitudinal Study of Ageing COVID-19 wave 2 data were used. A total of 296 individuals were excluded due to missing values, leaving a final sample of 6499. Depressive symptoms, social isolation, loneliness, and physical activity were used in the moderated mediation analysis with various demographic and general health variables as covariates. Loneliness was found to significantly mediate the relationship between social isolation and depression. While moderate physical activity significantly moderated the effects of social isolation and loneliness on depressive symptoms, mild physical activity alone significantly moderated the effects of loneliness on depressive symptoms. This study revealed the impact of social isolation on depressive symptoms directly and indirectly mediated by loneliness, with a moderating effect of moderate and mild physical activity in the elderly during COVID-19 in a moderated mediation model.

