SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Isaac F, Toukhsati SR, Klein B, Di Benedetto M, Kennedy GA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 21(1): e38.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph21010038

PMID

38248503

Abstract

Many survivors of wildfires report elevated levels of psychological distress following the trauma of wildfires. However, there is only limited research on the effects of wildfires on mental health. This study examined differences in anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleep quality, nightmares, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms following wildfires in Australia, Canada, and the United States of America (USA). One hundred and twenty-six participants from Australia, Canada, and the USA completed an online survey. The sample included 102 (81%) women, 23 (18.3%) men, and one non-binary (0.8%) individual. Participants were aged between 20 and 92 years (M age = 52 years, SD = 14.4). They completed a demographic questionnaire, the Disturbing Dream and Nightmare Severity Index (DDNSI), Generalized Anxiety Disorder Questionnaire (GAD-7), the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and PTSD Checklist (PCL-5).

RESULTS showed that participants from the USA scored significantly higher on the GAD-7 (p = 0.009), ISI (p = 0.003), and PCL-5 (p = 0.021) than participants from Australia and Canada. The current findings suggest a need for more international collaboration to reduce the severity of mental health conditions in Australia, Canada, and the USA.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Aged; Australia; Canada; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Aged, 80 and over; PTSD; depression; insomnia; nightmares; Survivors; survivors; anxiety; Australia/epidemiology; sleep quality; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/epidemiology; *Wildfires; Anxiety Disorders; Anxiety/epidemiology; Canada/epidemiology; United States/epidemiology; USA; wildfires

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print