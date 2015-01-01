|
Citation
|
Gilbert KL, Baker EA, Bain K, Flood J, Wolbers J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 21(1): e39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38248504
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Youth violence that takes place within school settings exposes youth to serious social, mental and physical consequences that affect education performance, and life opportunities. Previous work shows positive youth development frameworks can promote social-emotional learning by enhancing empathy and building problem-solving and conflict management skills. Theater-based interventions have been shown to enhance social emotional development by privileging youth voices, and building youth capacities and strengths. The current manuscript presents the evaluation of an arts-based and public health framework conducted to assess the development, implementation and impact of a forum theater production, Say Something, Do Something (SSDS) in St. Louis, Missouri.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Emotions; *Cognition; *Schools; Empathy; arts and public health; community based research approaches; Drive; health equity; program evaluation; social-emotional learning; youth violence prevention