Abstract

This systematic review identifies and describes the use of the Expert Recommendation for Implementing Change (ERIC) concepts and strategies using public health approaches to drowning prevention interventions as a case study. International calls for action have identified the need to better understand the implementation of drowning prevention interventions so that intervention design and implementation is improved. In high-income countries (HICs), interventions are sophisticated but still little is known or written about their implementation. The review was registered on PROSPERO (number CRD42022347789) and followed the PRISMA guidelines. Eight databases were searched. Articles were assessed using the Public Health Ontario Meta-tool for quality appraisal of public health evidence. Forty-nine articles were included. Where ERIC strategies were reported, the focus was on evaluative and iterative strategies, developing partnerships and engaging the target group. The review identified few articles that discussed intervention development and implementation sufficiently for strategies to be replicated.



FINDINGS will inform further research into the use and measurement of implementation strategies by practitioners and researchers undertaking work in drowning prevention in HICs and supports a call to action for better documentation of implementation in public health interventions.

Language: en