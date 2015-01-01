|
Citation
Tesfai A, Captari LE, Meyer-Weitz A, Cowden RG. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 21(1): e50.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38248515
Abstract
This phenomenological qualitative study explored how forced migrants in South Africa cope with violent, traumatic experiences and precarious resettlement conditions. Data came from a larger empirical project examining migration, psychological distress, and coping. In-depth interviews were conducted with 14 refugees and asylum seekers (M(age) = 30.27, SD(age) = 9.27; male = 71.43%) who migrated from five African countries to Durban, South Africa. Despite overwhelming stressors, participants described pathways to transcend victimhood and hardship through engaging character strengths in ways that promote post-traumatic growth. Qualitative analysis revealed five overarching domains: spirituality and religiousness, love and kindness, hope and optimism, persistence and fortitude, and gratitude and thankfulness.
Language: en
Keywords
Adult; Child; Humans; Male; South Africa; Anxiety; *Coping Skills; *Historical Trauma; African refugees; character strengths; coping resources; existential positive psychology; forced migration; Love