Abstract

Homelessness is a pervasive issue in the United States that presents significant challenges to public health. Homeless young adults (HYAs) are at particular risk for increased incidence and severity of depression. Using primary survey data (n = 205) collected in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, Arizona, from June to August 2022, this study aims to examine the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and depression among HYAs. We adopted the ACEs 10-item scale to measure childhood traumatic experiences, whereas depression was measured by using a PHQ-4 depression scale and diagnosed depression. Regression models were conducted to test the relationships between ACEs and depression outcomes while controlling for the covariates at the individual, interpersonal, and socioeconomic/living environment levels. The average PHQ-4 score was 5.01 (SD = 3.59), and 59.69% of HYAs reported being diagnosed previously with depression. The mean ACEs score was 5.22 out of 10. Other things being equal, for every one unit increase in ACEs scores, the odds of being diagnosed with depression increased by 11.5%, yet it was not statistically significant, while the PHQ-4 score increased by 0.445 (p < 0.001). Overall, HYAs were disproportionately affected by depression. This study elucidates the complex relationship between ACEs and depression among HYAs.

