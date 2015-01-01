Abstract

Considering that reports of violence against women must come after a victim seeks help, the subject matter transcends health-related issues. In Brazil, mobile urgency services (SAMU/SIATE) frequently provide first aid to these women and, to the best of our knowledge, no other research has specifically examined the first reaction given to these women. The present study aimed to analyze SAMU/SIATE assistance to abused women in a cross-sectional study of the assistance to assaulted women provided by SIATE and SAMU Maringá/Norte Novo between 2011 and 2020. Women between 20 and 39 years old, non-pregnant, were the main victims, and 19.52% of them have used drugs of some kind. The (ex) partner figured as the perpetrator in 17.35%, but there was no information about this variable in 73.75% of the records. The Chi-square test shows a mortality rate superior to 70% among the severely traumatized victims. This is the first research work to examine the kind of care that SAMU/SIATE offers, and it identifies several weaknesses in its "modus operandi" that may prevent the results from being applied to larger contexts. In addition, further studies on mobile urgent care services in other provinces are required in order to suggest ways to lessen this epidemic.

