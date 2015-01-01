|
Nimbi FM, Cavagnis S, Eleuteri S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(1): e96.
38248559
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has had effects on sexual and reproductive health and intimate partner violence (IPV). This study aims to describe changes in sexual health and IPV in the Italian population both during and after the lockdowns.
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Italy; intimate partner violence; COVID-19 pandemic; Sexual Behavior; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Pandemics; Communicable Disease Control; Italy/epidemiology; Personal Satisfaction; sexual and reproductive health