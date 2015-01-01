Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has had effects on sexual and reproductive health and intimate partner violence (IPV). This study aims to describe changes in sexual health and IPV in the Italian population both during and after the lockdowns.



METHODS: This cross-sectional online study was conducted, as part of the I-SHARE multicountry project, between June 2020 and January 2021. Recruitment was carried out through convenience sampling; a total of 329 participants were included in the analysis. A generalized linear model was used to analyze the difference in sexual health and IPV variables before, during, and after the lockdown.



RESULTS: Fifty-three percent of the participants reported having sexual problems during the first wave of the pandemic. Sexual satisfaction decreased during the first wave, and then, returned to the pre-lockdown level. While during the lockdown, some activities were reduced (such as kissing, cuddling, and sexual activities with a steady partner), for other activities, no difference was reported (such as masturbation, sexual activities with casual partners, or sexting). Few participants reported having issues accessing HIV testing and contraception. There was no difference in terms of physical and sexual violence, while there was a significant decrease in feeling vulnerable to sexual or physical assault during the first wave.



CONCLUSIONS: The first wave of the pandemic has had significant effects on sexual health. This should be taken into consideration when preparing for future epidemics and health emergencies.

