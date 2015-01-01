Abstract

Self-harm is becoming increasingly common in student populations. Brief psychological therapies might be helpful for those who have recently self-harmed. The current paper reports on an evaluation of a brief psychotherapy service delivered via remote means, namely University-Community Outpatient Psychotherapy Engagement (U-COPE). The service combines elements of psychodynamic interpersonal and cognitive analytic therapy to help students who present with self-harm related difficulties. The primary aim was to understand students' and practitioners' experiences of a remote psychotherapy service. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with a total of nine participants (seven students and two practitioners). Interview data were analysed using thematic analysis. Analyses of the interviews across the stakeholders revealed three overarching themes: 'Accessibility'; 'Therapeutic experiences'; and 'Spaces and places of therapy'. Students appreciated the rapid access to intervention, especially as student services are typically characterised by long waiting lists. Despite the brief nature of the intervention, many students reported feeling a sense of control over the direction and pace of the therapeutic sessions, which is an important consideration for those who self-harm. The findings suggest that U-COPE may be helpful to students with difficulties related to self-harm. Further investigation of this brief intervention is warranted in order to ascertain whether U-COPE has a long-term impact on difficulties and distress-related behaviours.

