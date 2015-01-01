Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is limited research on the factors that contribute to suicides among farm and agriculture workers. The purpose of this analysis was to examine the socio-demographic characteristics and circumstances that may increase risk of suicide for a farm worker by using the detailed data from the Kansas Violent Death Reporting System (KS-VDRS).



METHODS: KS-VDRS is a state-based system and was used to look at suicides among farm and agricultural workers that occurred in Kansas from 2016 to 2020. Frequencies, percentages, and age-adjusted rates were calculated to compare trends between farm/agriculture workers and other major occupational groups (non-farm/agriculture). Females were not included in this analysis due to low counts in the occupational group.



RESULTS: In Kansas, male farm and agriculture workers die by suicide at a rate of 147.5 per 100,000 population, which is 3 times that of the average male workers (45.2 per 100,000 population). Male suicide decedents in farming and agriculture-related occupations were older with a mean age of 54 years and less educated (73% had a high school diploma or less) than their non-agriculture counterparts (mean age 44 years, and 57% had a high school diploma or less). Common circumstances around time of death were current depressed mood (58.6%), current mental health problem (41.4%), and physical health problem (31.4%).



CONCLUSION: KSVDRS provides valuable information on the circumstances surrounding suicides, and this can inform prevention efforts within and across states. Numerous factors may contribute to the increased risk of suicide among farmers and those who work in agriculture. Physical health problems, family relationship problems, and financial problems are more commonly reported among this population compared to other male workers.



FINDINGS from this report highlight the complexity of suicide risk within the farm and agriculture industry in Kansas and reinforce the need for state-specific data and tailored prevention efforts.

