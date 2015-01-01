|
Citation
Li S, Raza MMS, Issa S. J. Agromed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38251421
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Agricultural injuries remain a major concern in North America, with a fatal injury rate of 19.5 deaths per 100,000 workers in the United States. Numerous research efforts have sought to compile and analyze records of agricultural-related injuries and fatalities at a national level, utilizing resources, ranging from newspaper clippings and hospital records to Emergency Medical System (EMS) data, death certifications, surveys, and other multiple sources. Despite these extensive efforts, a comprehensive understanding of injury trends over extended time periods and across diverse types of data sources remains elusive, primarily due to the duration of data collection and the focus on specific subsets.
Language: en
Keywords
survey; agricultural safety; emergency medical records (EMS); event/exposure of injury; farm injury; hospital records; Injury surveillance; nature of injuries; newspaper clippings; source of injuries; surveillance data analysis