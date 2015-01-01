Abstract

Femoral neck fractures in physiologically young patients typically occur from high-energy axial loading forces through the thigh with the hip in an abducted position. These fractures have a high rate of associated head, chest, abdominal, and musculoskeletal injuries. High-energy hip fractures differ from traditional geriatric hip fractures regarding incidence, mechanism, management algorithms, and complications. After adequate resuscitation, goals of treatment include anatomic reduction and stable fixation while maintaining vascularity of the femoral head, which can be achieved through a variety of different techniques. Prompt recognition and treatment of these fractures is crucial to achieve a successful outcome because these injuries are often associated with complications such as osteonecrosis, fixation failure, and nonunion.

