Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Water-related recreational activities, including swimming and diving, are widespread. However, they carry a significant risk of craniofacial injuries. Despite the popularity of these activities, comprehensive data on injuries beyond drowning remain scant. This study addresses this gap by providing valuable epidemiological insight into the nature, prevalence, and demographic patterns of craniofacial injuries related to water sports activities.



METHODS: The authors queried the NEISS database for craniofacial injuries related to swimming, diving, and water sports from 2013 to 2022. Data were analyzed for demographics, anatomic locations of injuries, and the activities leading to these injuries.



RESULTS: Between 2013 and 2022, a total of 952,111 craniofacial injuries were associated with swimming and water sports. Of these, 510,706 (53.6%) were male patients, and 441,405 (46.4%) were female. This indicates that males were 1.16 times more likely to sustain such injuries. The age groups most affected were 0 to 9 and 10 to 19 years. Anatomic locations impacted were as follows: ears (58.1%), head (16.8%), face (13.9%), neck (4.8%), eyeballs (4.4%), and mouth (2%). Leading causes were identified as swimming and water sports activities (66.5%), swimming pools and equipment (28.2%), diving or diving boards (4.7%), and scuba diving (0.5%). Notably, 89.2% of patients with diving-related injuries and 99.1% with swimming-related injuries were not admitted to the hospital.



CONCLUSIONS: This study offers critical epidemiological data to supplement targeted prevention strategies and resource allocation in managing craniofacial injuries associated with water activities. The findings highlight the urgent need for specialized care and serve as a foundation for future preventive initiatives.

