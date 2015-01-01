SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fomenko A, Fasano A, Kalia SK. J. Parkinsons Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/JPD-230412

PMID

38251064

Abstract

The study "A spinal cord neuroprosthesis for locomotor deficits due to Parkinson's disease" by Milekovic et al. introduces a novel neuroprosthesis for treating locomotor deficits in late-stage Parkinson's disease (PD). This approach employs an epidural spinal array targeting dorsal roots and electromyography to create a spatiotemporal map of muscle activation, aiming to restore natural gait patterns. Significant improvements in gait freezing and balance were observed in both non-human primate models and a human patient, resulting in improved mobility and quality of life. This innovative method, integrating real-time feedback and non-invasive motor intention decoding, marks a significant advancement in PD treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

deep brain stimulation; freezing of gait; Spinal cord stimulation

