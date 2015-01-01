|
Citation
Mavroudis I, Jabeen S, Balmus IM, Ciobica A, Burlui V, Romila L, Iordache A. J. Pers. Med. 2023; 14(1): e35.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38248736
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alongside their long-term effects, post-concussion syndrome (PCS) and mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) are significant public health concerns. Currently, there is a lack of reliable biomarkers for diagnosing and monitoring mTBI and PCS. Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles secreted by cells that have recently emerged as a potential source of biomarkers for mTBI and PCS due to their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and reflect the pathophysiology of brain injury. In this study, we aimed to investigate the role of salivary exosomal biomarkers in mTBI and PCS.
Language: en
Keywords
mild traumatic brain injury; exosomes; post-concussion syndrome; salivary biomarkers