Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alongside their long-term effects, post-concussion syndrome (PCS) and mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) are significant public health concerns. Currently, there is a lack of reliable biomarkers for diagnosing and monitoring mTBI and PCS. Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles secreted by cells that have recently emerged as a potential source of biomarkers for mTBI and PCS due to their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and reflect the pathophysiology of brain injury. In this study, we aimed to investigate the role of salivary exosomal biomarkers in mTBI and PCS.



METHODS: A systematic review using the PRISMA guidelines was conducted, and studies were selected based on their relevance to the topic.



RESULTS: The analyzed studies have shown that exosomal tau, phosphorylated tau (p-tau), amyloid beta (Aβ), and microRNAs (miRNAs) are potential biomarkers for mTBI and PCS. Specifically, elevated levels of exosomal tau and p-tau have been associated with mTBI and PCS as well as repetitive mTBI. Dysregulated exosomal miRNAs have also been observed in individuals with mTBI and PCS. Additionally, exosomal Prion cellular protein (PRPc), coagulation factor XIII (XIIIa), synaptogyrin-3, IL-6, and aquaporins have been identified as promising biomarkers for mTBI and PCS.



CONCLUSION: Salivary exosomal biomarkers have the potential to serve as non-invasive and easily accessible diagnostic and prognostic tools for mTBI and PCS. Further studies are needed to validate these biomarkers and develop standardized protocols for their use in clinical settings. Salivary exosomal biomarkers can improve the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of mTBI and PCS, leading to improved patient outcomes.

