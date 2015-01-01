Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The U.S. DVA Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program funds community agencies to provide housing and case management services to Veterans experiencing homelessness. GPD is one of the few VA programs that can enroll Veterans with Other-than-Honorable (OTH) military discharges. The characteristics of OTH Veterans and their outcomes in GPD are unknown.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We linked the Homeless Operations and Management Evaluation System database and VA Corporate Data Warehouse to identify Veterans with complete GPD enrollment and discharge data between 2018 and 2020. We categorized Veterans into three military discharge groups: Honorable, OTH, or Punitive. We evaluated key GPD process and outcomes measures: days enrolled in GPD, use of VA-funded emergency department care while in GPD, and whether a Veteran was successfully discharged from GPD, their housing status at program exit, employment status at program exit, and connection to mental health and substance abuse treatment at discharge. We conducted multivariable regressions to determine the adjusted association (controlling for demographics and comorbidities) between military discharge status and process and outcome measures.



RESULTS: Among 21,646 Veterans in the GPD program, 20,517 (95%) were honorably discharged; 811 (4%) had an OTH discharge; and 318 (1%) had a Punitive discharge. There was no difference in GPD length of enrollment by discharge status. Compared to honorably discharged veterans, OTH and Punitive discharged Veterans were less likely to successfully exit GPD, more likely to be homeless and employed at program exit, and were less likely to have a VA-funded emergency department visit while in GPD and less likely to be connected to mental health care or substance use treatment at program exit.



CONCLUSIONS: The GPD program serves hundreds of homeless Veterans with OTH and Punitive discharges every year, but they seem to be at greater risk for negative health and psychosocial outcomes and do not have the same access to VA services as other Veterans. These findings may inform policy considerations about expanding VA care and opportunities for community providers to serve Veterans with OTH and Punitive discharges.

