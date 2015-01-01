|
Citation
|
Schnakers C. NeuroRehabilitation 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38251070
|
Abstract
|
Detecting willful cognition in these patients is known to be challenging due to the patients' motor disabilities and high vigilance fluctuations but also due to the lack of expertise and use of adequate tools to assess these patients in specific settings. This review will discuss the main disorders of consciousness after severe brain injury, how to assess consciousness and cognition in these patients, as well as the challenges and tools available to overcome these challenges and reach an accurate diagnosis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
minimally conscious state; unresponsive wakefulness syndrome; vegetative state; consciousness; Brain injury; behavioral assessment; coma