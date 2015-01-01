|
Citation
|
Pang P, Zhou X, Hu Y, Zhang Y, He B, Xu G. PeerJ 2024; 12: e16758.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, PeerJ)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38250715
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Meteorological factors play an important role in human health. Clarifying the occurrence of dog and cat bites (DCBs) under different meteorological conditions can provide key insights into the prevention of DCBs. Therefore, the objective of the study was to explore the relationship between meteorological factors and DCBs and to provide caution to avoid the incidents that may occur by DCBs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Animals; Relative risk; Retrospective Studies; Dogs; *Cat Diseases; *Dog Diseases; Cats; China/epidemiology; Distributed lag non-linear model (DLNM); Dog and cat bites (DCBs); Emergency department visits; Emergency Room Visits; Meteorological Concepts; Meteorological factors