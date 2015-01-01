SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Douglas R, McConnell C, Abbott A, Bare G, Cleave S, Crum T, Kirkpatrick MA, Kuenzli M. Phys. Occup. Ther. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01942638.2023.2299033

38247349

AIM: This study was designed to explore experiences of high school athletes in order to understand their occupational engagement after sustaining a sports-related concussion. The study explored the role occupational therapists (OTs) can play in post-concussion care while supporting adolescents in returning to meaningful occupations.

METHODS: The study utilized a qualitative, phenomenological approach by conducting interviews with high school athletes to understand their participation in occupations during recovery. Six student-athletes from 14-18 years of age were interviewed.

RESULTS: The five identified themes from the study included impacts on ADL performance, school performance, sleep, mental health, and driver safety. Student-athletes reported feelings of loneliness and loss of identity. Dressing, showering, grooming, and driving were disturbed due to balance deficits, headaches, and nausea. Participants reported decreased participation in social, sports, and leisure occupations due to heightened symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: Due to the considerable variability of disturbance in occupational participation post-concussion, occupational therapists can assist in creating and implementing individualized treatment plans to support high school athletes while recovering from a sports-related concussion.


qualitative research; occupational therapy; High school athlete; occupations; sports-related concussion

