Qiao T, Wang L, Chang J, Huang X, Wang X, Ye P. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2024; 17: 187-200.
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
38250635
OBJECTIVE: With the social changes, a growing number of women have joined the workforce, leading to a shift in the traditional roles of child-rearing. There has been a growing focus on the significance of fathers' roles in child development, particularly the influence of fathers on children's problematic behaviors, making it an increasingly prominent issue. However, there is limited understanding regarding the potential mechanisms through which fathers may exert influence on children's problem behaviors. To address this gap, this study sought to investigate the link between paternal co-parenting and preschool children's problem behaviors, and the mediating effects of maternal parenting burnout and psychological aggression.
maternal parenting burnout; paternal co-parenting; preschool children; problem behaviors; psychological aggression