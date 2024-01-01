|
Citation
Mekawi Y, Silverstein MW, Belizaire S, Ware M, Powers A, Carter S. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
38252096
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Race-related stress negatively impacts the mental health of Black Americans to a greater degree than other racialized groups. Additionally, trauma exposure is associated with more severe levels of posttraumatic stress disorder for individuals who also experience race-related stress. Therefore, an accurate assessment of race-related stress in a trauma-exposed sample of Black Americans is necessary to ensure the validity and reliability of empirical findings regarding race-related stress and intervention efficacy. The Index of Race-Related Stress (IRRS) is one of the most commonly used measures to assess race-related stress among Black Americans. Due to a lack of psychometric support for the abbreviated version of IRRS-brief (IRRS-B) on a trauma-exposed sample of Black Americans, our study aims to address this gap in literature.
Language: en