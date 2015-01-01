|
Hakim EA, McDonald KL, Lochman JE, Powell N, Witte TH, Vernberg EM. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38252334
Youth who are behaviorally aggressive and victimized by their peers comprise a significant population with specific risks and vulnerabilities relative to substance use. The goals of the current study were to examine the roles that youth aggression and peer victimization play in determining the timing of alcohol and marijuana use initiation and the frequency of use 5-years later in a sample of at-risk, aggressive youth. 360 youth (M(age)= 10.17 years; 65% boys, 35% girls; 78.1% African American, 20.3% Caucasian, 1.4% Hispanic, and 0.3% other) recruited for a prevention program for at-risk youth were followed for 5 years (4th - 9th grade). Cox PH regressions were conducted to predict timing of alcohol and marijuana use initiation. Zero-inflated negative binomial regressions were used to predict frequency of alcohol and marijuana use 5 years later.
Language: en
Adolescent; Aggression; Substance use; Peer victimization