Abstract

Managing training load in rugby union is crucial for optimising performance and injury prevention. Contact training warrants attention because of higher overall injury and head impact risk, yet players must develop physical, technical, and mental skills to withstand the demands of the game. To help coaches manage contact loads in professional rugby, World Rugby and International Rugby Players convened an expert working group. They conducted a global survey with players to develop contact load guidelines. This commentary aims to describe the contact load guidelines and their implementation, and identify areas where future work is needed to support their evolution.

Language: en