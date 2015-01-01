SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McCabe T, McCrea-Routray R. S. Afr. J. Sport. Med. 2023; 35(1): v35i1a15206.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SA Medical Association, Health and Medical Publishing Group)

DOI

10.17159/2078-516X/2023/v35i1a15206

PMID

38249759

PMCID

PMC10798595

Abstract

Mental health within elite cricket continues to be an area of focus for researchers and practitioners working within the game. Support structures for psychological issues within differing administrations and franchises vary. This may lead to inconsistent practice and levels of resource allocation. Elite level cricketers are exposed to stressors as a result of the congested international and domestic calendar, contract insecurity, injury and pressure to perform. Within the following commentary, the authors consider the existing medical literature, franchise and women-specific challenges and suggest ways to build on existing structures in order to optimise mental health within elite-level cricket.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; cricket; franchise cricket; psychiatry; womens cricket

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print