Abstract

Mental health within elite cricket continues to be an area of focus for researchers and practitioners working within the game. Support structures for psychological issues within differing administrations and franchises vary. This may lead to inconsistent practice and levels of resource allocation. Elite level cricketers are exposed to stressors as a result of the congested international and domestic calendar, contract insecurity, injury and pressure to perform. Within the following commentary, the authors consider the existing medical literature, franchise and women-specific challenges and suggest ways to build on existing structures in order to optimise mental health within elite-level cricket.

