Citation
King C, Morris-Eyton H. S. Afr. J. Sport. Med. 2023; 35(1): v35i1a15697.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SA Medical Association, Health and Medical Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38249769
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Field hockey has a high risk for sports-related concussion (SRC) injuries due to the speed and intensity of the game, current rules, field surfaces and equipment composition. Head injuries are the second most common reported injury and up to 75% of SRCs go unreported or undetected. This increases the subsequent injury risk, long-term health consequences and prolonged injury recovery.
Keywords
sports-related concussion; injury reporting; non-contact sport