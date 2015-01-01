|
Tilahun BD, Yilak G, Amena S, Abebe GK, Ayele M. SAGE Open Med. 2024; 12: e20503121231223660.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38249945
OBJECTIVES: Globally, twenty-three million adolescents aged 15-19 years have an unmet need for sexual and reproductive health services and are at risk of unintended pregnancy. In Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ethiopia, it might be difficult for adolescents to get access to sexual and reproductive health services that are acceptable to use. Privacy, a fear of sharing health concerns, a sociocultural environment, the unfriendliness of current services, and traditional taboos are some of the key reasons. This study aimed to explore the perspectives of service providers and adolescents on the use of sexual and reproductive health services.
Adolescents; Ethiopia; sexual and reproductive health services; Tikur Anbessa