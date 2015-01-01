Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Globally, twenty-three million adolescents aged 15-19 years have an unmet need for sexual and reproductive health services and are at risk of unintended pregnancy. In Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ethiopia, it might be difficult for adolescents to get access to sexual and reproductive health services that are acceptable to use. Privacy, a fear of sharing health concerns, a sociocultural environment, the unfriendliness of current services, and traditional taboos are some of the key reasons. This study aimed to explore the perspectives of service providers and adolescents on the use of sexual and reproductive health services.



METHODOLOGY: A qualitative phenomenological study was conducted from January to February 2023 in the Tikur Anbessa specialized hospital. Purposive sampling was applied to select the study participants. A total of 17 in-depth interviews (with 7 adolescents and 10 health providers) were held. Instead of relying on the number of participants, data saturation was used. Thematic analysis was employed in analyzing the data.



RESULT: The findings indicate that obstacles to the use of sexual and reproductive health services include challenges related to the availability of resources and accessibility; resistance from religious beliefs, cultural beliefs, and customs; quality and institutional-related challenges; and stigma and discrimination in sexual and reproductive health services, which pose the biggest barrier to health professionals providing standardized sexual and reproductive health services.



CONCLUSION: A multi-pronged approach should be created to overcome these challenges, including community outreach for sexual and reproductive health and increasing awareness of the importance of early access to sexual and reproductive health through appropriate community forums. Existing sexual and reproductive health services are not promoted to adolescents and youth, and a lack of and difficulty getting resources for sexual and reproductive health services should be resolved.

