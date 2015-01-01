Abstract

Utilizing a novel microsimulation approach, this study evaluates the impact of fixed and average point-to-point Speed Enforcement Cameras (SEC) on driving safety. Using the SUMO software, agent-based models for a 6-km highway without exits or obstacles were created. Telematics data from 93,160 trips were used to determine the desired free-flow speed. A total of 13,860 scenarios were simulated with 30 random seeds. The ratio of unsafe driving (RUD) is the spatial division of the total distance travelled at an unsafe speed by the total travel distance. The study compared different SEC implementations under different road traffic and community behaviours using the Power Model and calculated crash risk changes.



RESULTS showed that adding one or two fixed SECs reduced RUD by 0.20% (0.18-0.23) and 0.57% (0.54-0.59), respectively. However, average SECs significantly lowered RUD by 10.97% (10.95-10.99). Furthermore, a 1% increase in telematics enforcement decreased RUD by 0.22% (0.21-0.22). Point-to-point cameras effectively reduced crash risk in all implementation scenarios, with reductions ranging from - 3.44 to - 11.27%, pointing to their superiority as speed enforcement across various scenarios. Our cost-conscious and replicable approach can provide interim assessments of SEC effectiveness, even in low-income countries.

Language: en