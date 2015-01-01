Abstract

BACKGROUND: Jones fracture, or proximal fifth metatarsal fracture, is a common injury in National Football League (NFL)-caliber athletes. Combine draft performance can greatly impact the long-term success of these athletes, and substantial emphasis has been placed on early return to play (RTP) and the minimization of post-operative complications after Jones fracture in these athletes. To date, no study has specifically described the treatment and outcomes of this injury specifically in NFL-caliber players, considering factors relevant to this unique population. Thus, the purpose of this review is to delve into Jones fracture in NFL-caliber athletes, evaluating the diagnostic, treatment, and RTP considerations.



METHODS: We searched Medline (PubMed), Embase (Elsevier), Scopus (Elsevier), and SPORTDiscus (EBSCOhost) for the concept of Jones fractures in the NFL. Using the PRISMA guidelines, a team of three reviewers conducted abstract screenings, full-text screenings, and the extraction of studies describing Jones fractures specifically in the NFL.



RESULTS: Of the 1911 studies identified, 6 primary retrospective studies met the inclusion and exclusion criteria. The heterogeneity of the outcome reporting precluded a meta-analysis; thus, a qualitative review of manuscripts describing Jones fracture was carried out. Classification, diagnosis, and treatment considerations, RTP statistics and outcomes, and complications were discussed. Amongst the primary studies, there were 285 Jones fractures, all athletes were able to RTP, and the average time to RTP ranged from 6 weeks to 27 weeks. For complications, with operative treatment, the refracture rate ranged from 4 to 12%, and incomplete healing ranged from 7 to 50%. RTP was 15 weeks for refractures. There were no patient-reported outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: The vast majority of Zone 2/3 Jones fractures are treated with IM screw fixation with or without adjunctive orthobiologics, such as bone marrow aspirate concentrate, in NFL-caliber athletes. The six major series investigating outcomes after the operative treatment of Jones fractures in NFL players reveal very positive findings overall with regard to RTP, reoperation, and career continuation.



