Citation
Augustsson J. Sports (Basel) 2023; 12(1): e13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38251287
Abstract
|
It is with great pleasure that we present this Editorial, marking the completion of our Special Issue on Lower Extremity Biomechanics and Injury Prevention. Over the course of this collection, we have had the privilege of exploring a diverse array of research contributions that will significantly enhance our understanding of the intricate relationship between biomechanics and injury risk in athletes.
