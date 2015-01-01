Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delta-8 THC is a federally unregulated psychoactive cannabis product rising in popularity. However, little is known regarding its retail availability.



METHOD: We assessed Delta-8 THC retail by calling locations with alcohol, tobacco, and/or consumable hemp retail licenses in Fort Worth, Texas, before and after Texas announced ongoing litigation surrounding Delta-8 THC legality. We linked census block area deprivation index (ADI) scores (1-10; 10 = most disadvantaged) to locations. Logistic regression models examined associations between license type, ADI, ADI*license type interaction, and Delta-8 availability at each time.



RESULTS: Retail availability was 11% at Time 1 (n = 133/1,223) and 9% at Time 2 (n = 94/1,026). Alcohol (aOR(Time1) = 0.18, 95%CI = 0.12,0.28; aOR(Time2) = 0.14, 95%CI = 0.08,0.24), tobacco (aOR(Time1) = 15.13, 95%CI = 6.78,33.74; aOR(Time2) = 12.39, 95%CI = 4.97,30.91), and consumable hemp licenses (aOR(Time1) = 21.85, 95%CI = 7.91,60.39; aOR(Time2) = 22.93, 95%CI = 6.92,75.98) were associated with Delta-8 THC retail availability; ADI scores were borderline but not statistically significant. The multiplicative interaction at Time 2 indicated locations with both high ADI scores and alcohol retail licenses had higher odds of selling Delta-8 THC. Differential associations between ADI and Delta-8 THC availability were observed based on those with (b = 0.007) or without (b = -0.023) alcohol retail licenses.



CONCLUSIONS: Both timepoints had similar proportions of Delta-8 THC retailers, indicating that despite the uncertain legal landscape in Texas, interest in Delta-8 did not appear to be declining. Geographic socioeconomic disparities were observed among locations with alcohol retail licenses. Future regulations may include minimum distances from specific locations (e.g., schools), particularly in more disadvantaged areas. Increasing the compliance of Texas Delta-8 THC retailers to have the required hemp license is important for surveillance and product safety.

Language: en