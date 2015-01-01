SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khan H, Barber C, Azrael D. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.13043

PMID

38251179

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Suicide by sodium nitrite may be an emerging trend in the United States. Our mixed-methods study aims to: (1) describe the rates of suicides secondary to sodium nitrite self-poisoning in the United States between 2018 and 2020 and (2) characterize the use of sodium nitrite as a suicide method.

METHODS: Using NVDRS data, descriptive statistics, population-based incident rates/year and incidence estimates across 50 states were calculated. An inductive thematic analysis characterized the use of sodium nitrite as a suicide method on review of medical examiner and law enforcement reports.

RESULTS: 260 incidents were identified as suicides secondary to self-poisoning with sodium nitrite/nitrate across 37 states and 1 territory-69% of which occurred in 2020. The typical victim was a white male student with a known depressive disorder and a history of suicidal thoughts (n = 120). The annual suicide rate using sodium nitrite increased from 0.01-0.09/100,000 person-years over the three-year period. Online forums were used to share knowledge on the procurement and preparation of sodium nitrite poisoning.

CONCLUSIONS: Sodium nitrite self-poisoning is an increasingly used planned suicide method among young people. Further studies are required to identify the impact of means safety interventions on the incidence of sodium nitrite self-poisoning incidents.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; suicide; poisoning; sodium nitrate; sodium nitrite

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print