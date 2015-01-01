|
Citation
Khan H, Barber C, Azrael D. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38251179
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Suicide by sodium nitrite may be an emerging trend in the United States. Our mixed-methods study aims to: (1) describe the rates of suicides secondary to sodium nitrite self-poisoning in the United States between 2018 and 2020 and (2) characterize the use of sodium nitrite as a suicide method.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; suicide; poisoning; sodium nitrate; sodium nitrite