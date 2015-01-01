Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Suicide by sodium nitrite may be an emerging trend in the United States. Our mixed-methods study aims to: (1) describe the rates of suicides secondary to sodium nitrite self-poisoning in the United States between 2018 and 2020 and (2) characterize the use of sodium nitrite as a suicide method.



METHODS: Using NVDRS data, descriptive statistics, population-based incident rates/year and incidence estimates across 50 states were calculated. An inductive thematic analysis characterized the use of sodium nitrite as a suicide method on review of medical examiner and law enforcement reports.



RESULTS: 260 incidents were identified as suicides secondary to self-poisoning with sodium nitrite/nitrate across 37 states and 1 territory-69% of which occurred in 2020. The typical victim was a white male student with a known depressive disorder and a history of suicidal thoughts (n = 120). The annual suicide rate using sodium nitrite increased from 0.01-0.09/100,000 person-years over the three-year period. Online forums were used to share knowledge on the procurement and preparation of sodium nitrite poisoning.



CONCLUSIONS: Sodium nitrite self-poisoning is an increasingly used planned suicide method among young people. Further studies are required to identify the impact of means safety interventions on the incidence of sodium nitrite self-poisoning incidents.

