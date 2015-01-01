Abstract

Issue: Across the United States, the majority of medical schools teach physical examination using some form of peer physical examination (PPE). The process of being physically exposed in the presence of colleagues can be uncomfortable and cause students distress for myriad reasons ranging from religious and cultural practices to body dysmorphia and previous trauma experiences. This is especially problematic in educational systems which offer no other options, or make PPE a requirement of the curriculum.Evidence: Across all U.S. medical schools, trainees spent a median of 59 hours teaching physical examination skills. Of this time, 30% is dedicated to PPE practice. Despite this prevalence, there are data that show some students find this uncomfortable, especially women. Literature on best practices around PPE highlights voluntary participation, informed consent, and an available alternative to learning physical xamination skills. These are not uniformly available in all learning environments. There are little data around the impact of PPE on students who have experienced or are experiencing sexual trauma. Authors have drawn conclusions about the potential for harm given the prevalence of sexual mistreatment in US higher education.Implications: Our medical school policy required students to participate in PPE practice, undressing for the exams wearing only shorts (and a sports bra for women) an and a hospital gown. Students who could not participate in this practice for reasons ranging from mobility to religious beliefs had to seek individual formal accommodations to be exempt, putting the onus of change on potentially vulnerable individuals. We evaluated the policy around PPE, and concluded that the school's requirements could be harmful and isolating, as they required students to disclose their personal vulnerabilities while seeking exemptions from being examined by peers. At our institution, a group of students instead advocated for the school to review the policy and create a PPE procedure that was safer and more inclusive while supporting student learning. Our experience emphasized the potential for students to advocate for change, while also highlighting the need for greater research in the field of trauma-informed curricular design for medical education.

