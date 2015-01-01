Abstract

The current data regarding poisoning associated with ingestion of fungus-infected cicada nymphs are limited. We performed a retrospective cohort study of patients who ingested fungus-infected cicada nymphs and were referred to the Ramathibodi Poison Center for consultation from June 2010 to June 2022. Thirty-nine patients were included for analysis. Most were men (53.8%). Mean age was 40.2 ± 15.0 years. All nymphs were ingested as a health/food supplement. Thirty-one patients (79.5%) reported gastrointestinal symptoms. Median time from ingestion to symptom onset was 5 h. Twenty-nine patients (74.4%) reported neurological symptoms, including tremor, myoclonus, muscle rigidity, nystagmus/ocular clonus, drowsiness, dysarthria, seizure, and confusion. Some complained of dizziness, urinary retention, and jaw stiffness. Most patients (94.9%) were admitted to the hospital. Median hospital stay was 3 days. Ibotenic acid was detected in the blood and urine samples of one patient. All received supportive care. Four patients developed infectious complications. No deaths occurred. Consuming fungus-infected cicada nymphs may cause poisoning in humans. Gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms were common. Ibotenic acid might be the underlying cause. The main treatment is supportive care and appropriate management of complications. Education of the general public is advocated to prevent the incidence of this type of poisoning.

Language: en