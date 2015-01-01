|
I Monzer Y, Hussein M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38252067
OBJECTIVE: Biking infrastructure plays a crucial role in ensuring cyclists' safety and encouraging more people to bike. Recently, many North American municipalities started to adopt a new bike lane design, namely the parking-protected bike lane (PPBL), in which the bike lane is placed between the sidewalk and the parking lane. This study aims to assess the safety impacts associated with converting conventional bike lanes (CBLs) to PPBLs.
before-and-after evaluation; bike infrastructure; Cyclist safety; Full-Bayesian analysis; parking-protected bike lanes