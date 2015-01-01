Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Biking infrastructure plays a crucial role in ensuring cyclists' safety and encouraging more people to bike. Recently, many North American municipalities started to adopt a new bike lane design, namely the parking-protected bike lane (PPBL), in which the bike lane is placed between the sidewalk and the parking lane. This study aims to assess the safety impacts associated with converting conventional bike lanes (CBLs) to PPBLs.



METHODS: To that end, collision and traffic data were collected at 19 street sections from three corridors in Vancouver and Ottawa before and after the conversion. Poisson-Lognormal Linear Intervention model was developed to undertake a Full Bayesian before-and-after analysis to evaluate the change in the frequency of bike-vehicle collisions and other collaterally affected collisions (i.e., total and rear-end collisions) after implementing PPBLs.



RESULTS: Reductions of 31.2%, 16.5%, and 4.4% were observed for total, rear-end, and bike collisions, respectively, after implementing the PPBLs, but the results varied significantly depending on the corridor characteristics.



CONCLUSION: Overall, PPBLs demonstrated positive impacts on cyclist safety in some corridors, but their performance is highly sensitive to bike path opening density, intersection density, and intersection treatments.

Language: en