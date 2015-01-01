Abstract

Agriculture encompasses a variety of activities that carry with them a variety of different risks. The unsafe use of vehicles, machinery, and tools as well as animal husbandry, working at heights, and exposure to chemical, biological, and weather events may result in the deaths of agricultural workers. Inexperienced operators and/or their inappropriate conduct may lead to avoidable fatalities. Forensic pathologists operating with the support of agricultural engineers or other professionals must evaluate the death scene, the case background and circumstances, the autopsy findings, and the toxicological data to establish the factors and dynamics responsible for such accidents and deaths.The aim of this review is to focus on the diagnostic approach required, by means of an interdisciplinary approach, to identify the cause of some typical agricultural fatalities, to confirm that death was accidental, and to help exclude the possibility of homicide or suicide.

