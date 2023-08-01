CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Toutain G, Pons C, Lamoureux S. Arch. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38262857
|
Abstract
|
We present the case of a 3-month-old boy who accidentally ingested poppers. The patient presented with refractory hypoxemia and compensated circulatory failure associated with severe methemoglobinemia. He made a full recovery after treatment with the specific antidote methylene blue. This is the first report of popper poisoning in a child - a rare case of poisoning in pediatrics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Methemoglobin; Popper intoxication; Popper poisoning