Toutain G, Pons C, Lamoureux S. Arch. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.arcped.2023.08.016

38262857

We present the case of a 3-month-old boy who accidentally ingested poppers. The patient presented with refractory hypoxemia and compensated circulatory failure associated with severe methemoglobinemia. He made a full recovery after treatment with the specific antidote methylene blue. This is the first report of popper poisoning in a child - a rare case of poisoning in pediatrics.


Methemoglobin; Popper intoxication; Popper poisoning

