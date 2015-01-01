Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Wessex Head Injury Matrix (WHIM) was developed to assess patients with disorders of consciousness (DOC) and was tested in terms of inter-rater reliability (IRR) and test-retest reliability (TRR) in the year 2000. The American Congress of Rehabilitation and Medicine reported that IRR and TRR were unproven. We aim to assess the reliability of the WHIM in prolonged DOC patients (PDOC).



METHODS: A total of 51 PDOC patients (32 unresponsive wakefulness syndrome (UWS/VS) and 19 minimally conscious state (MCS)) who were hosted in a dedicated unit for long-term brain injury care were enrolled. The time from injury ranged from 182 to 3325 days. Two raters administered the Coma Recovery Scale-Revised (CRS-R) and the WHIM to test the IRR and TRR. The TRR was administered two weeks after the first assessment.



RESULTS: For the CRS-R, the agreement in IRR and TRR was perfect between the two raters. The agreement for the WHIM ranged from substantial to almost perfect for IRR and from fair to substantial for the TRR.



CONCLUSIONS: The WHIM showed a strong IRR when administered by expert raters and strongly correlated with the CRS-R. This study provides further evidence of the psychometric qualities of the WHIM and the importance of its use in PDOC patients.

Language: en